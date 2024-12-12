Trump Picks Kari Lake To Be Director Of VOA, Publicly Funded Broadcasting Of Global Media Coverage

Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on March 4, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:50 PM – Thursday, December 12, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Kari Lake to take over the director role of Voice of America (VOA), which is a publicly funded international news broadcaster.

Advertisement

Although she was originally born in Illinois, Lake is a former beloved news anchor based in Arizona who most recently fought for the Senatorial position in her state against Democrat Ruben Gallego, in addition to Arizona’s gubernatorial race, going against Democrat Katie Hobbs in 2022.

Trump announced his nomination of Lake, who was endorsed by him during her run for the Arizona Senate seat last month and governor in 2022, in a Truth Social post on Wednesday.

“I am pleased to announce that Kari Lake will serve as our next Director of the Voice of America. She will be appointed by, and work closely with, our next head of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, who I will announce soon, to ensure that the American values of Freedom and Liberty are broadcast around the world FAIRLY and ACCURATELY, unlike the lies spread by the Fake News Media,” Trump wrote.

“Kari was a beloved News Anchor in Arizona, which supported me by record margins, for over 20 years. Congratulations Kari!” he added.

Trump previously criticized VOA during his first term for its coverage in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. He accused the VOA of utilizing U.S. taxpayer money “to speak for authoritarian regimes.” Trump’s grievance revolved around the fact that VOA’s reporting on COVID-19 infections and deaths was based on misleading, skewed data and reports from the Chinese government, a U.S. adversary.

Meanwhile, Lake responded to Trump’s announcement in an X post, expressing her excitement for the new role.

“I am honored that President Trump has asked me to lead the Voice of America. @VOANews is a vital international media outlet dedicated to advancing the interests of the United States by engaging directly with people across the globe and promoting democracy and truth,” Lake stated.

“With an audience of 326 million people, Voice of America delivers information in 48 languages. Under my leadership, the VOA will excel in its mission: chronicling America’s achievements worldwide. Thank you for putting your trust in me, President Trump. I look forward to leading the Voice of America, and I can’t wait to get started,” she added.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!