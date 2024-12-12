John Fetterman Joins Truth Social, Continues Call For Biden To Pardon Trump

U.S. John Fetterman (D-PA) reacts to a question from members of the media on March 22, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:28 PM – Thursday, December 12, 2024

Democrat Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman has made his way over to President-elect Donald Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, becoming one of the few Democrat officials to join the platform.

Advertisement

Fetterman (D-Penn.) has increasingly become a dissenting voice in the Democrat party, splitting apart from the narrative that Trump’s legal cases were legitimate, instead calling them “bulls***” in his first post on Truth Social.

He has also condemned his own party in regards to certain Democrat officials’ anti-Israel sentiments.

“The Trump hush money and Hunter Biden cases were both bulls***, and pardons are appropriate. Weaponizing the judiciary for blatant, partisan gain diminishes the collective faith in our institutions and sows further division,” Fetterman wrote.

Fetterman has called for President Joe Biden to pardon Trump after he was convicted of allegedly falsifying business records, which Trump characterizes as “political persecution” by President Biden’s administration and specifically the DOJ.

“As I’ve said, these lawsuits are being run by the Department of Justice, the FBI. Biden is behind it all, believe it or not,” Trump previously stated.

Following Trump’s decisive victory against Vice President Kamala Harris, The Pennsylvania Democrat has been unwavering in his belief that Trump’s charges were completely “politically motivated.”

“I think that it’s undeniable that the case against Hunter Biden was really politically motivated, but I also think it’s true that the trial in New York for Trump was political as well,” Fetterman stated.

“In both cases, I think a pardon is appropriate, and I really think, collectively, that America’s confidence in these types of institutions has been damaged by these kinds of cases. We cannot allow these institutions to be weaponized against our political opponents,” he continued.

Trump’s claims of political persecution were validated following Biden’s pardon of his son, Hunter, who Biden similarly claimed was a victim of political persecution, despite the fact that his own appointed attorney general, Merrick Garland, leads the Department of Justice.

Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz stated that Biden’s pardon was an “acknowledgment that this Justice Department has engaged in lawfare and the weaponization of criminal justice.”

“It’s a rebuke to Garland, it’s a rebuke to the special prosecutor Weiss, it’s a rebuke of the entire system,” Dershowitz continued.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!