DeSantis: State Workers In Fla. To Get Extra Days Off

3:26 PM – Thursday, December 12, 2024

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that state workers will get three extra days off this month.

“In addition to Christmas Day and New Years Day, our state workers will get three extra days off—December 23, 24 and 31—to spend more time with their families and loved ones this holiday season,” the governor declared in a post on X.

Additionally, state offices will be closed on all five of these days, according to a press release from his office.

“Florida is in great shape, and we want to reward our state employees,” DeSantis said, according to the press release. “After a full year—including three costly hurricanes—we hope these extra days off allow for state workers to spend more time with their families and loved ones during this holiday season.”

In November, “state workers were given off for November 27,” Dan Barrow of the Florida Department of Management Services confirmed to Fox News Digital via email on Wednesday.

Additionally, the department’s website lists nine dates “observed as paid holidays by state agencies” in 2024, including New Year’s Day, Birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday and Christmas Day.

“Full-time employees are entitled to one personal holiday each year,” the site also noted.

In 2023, DeSantis announced that state offices would be closed on November 22nd, December 26th, December 29th and January 2nd.

