U.S. Producer Prices Rise 0.4% In November Amid Job Market Signals Of Cooling

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
2:29 PM – Thursday, December 12, 2024
U.S. producer prices rose 0.4% in November, marking the largest monthly increase since February 2023. The spike was primarily driven by a sharp rise in egg prices linked to the avian flu outbreak. Meanwhile, weekly jobless claims increased to 242,000, suggesting a potential cooling trend in the labor market. Dale Smothers, President and CEO of RDS Wealth Management joins Alicia Summers to share his insights on these trends, addressing concerns about inflation pressures ahead of expected Federal Reserve rate cuts next week. Smothers also explored the potential impact of Trump’s mass deportation plan and proposed tariff hikes.