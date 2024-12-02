Trump Picks Businessman Warren Stephens To Be U.K. Ambassador 

Donald Trump arrives to a Q&A with Pastor Paula White at the National Faith Advisory Summit on October 28, 2024 in Powder Springs, Georgia. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:00 PM – Monday, December 2, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump has picked businessman Warren Stephens to be his ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

On Monday, Trump announced his pick in a Truth Social post.

“Warren has always dreamed of serving the United States full time. I am thrilled that he will now have that opportunity as the top Diplomat, representing the U.S.A. to one of America’s most cherished and beloved Allies,” Trump said in a statement on Truth Social.

The president-elect said that Stephens is “one of the most successful businessmen in the Country” and noted that he has served as president, chair and CEO of his company, Stephens Inc., for 38 years “while selflessly giving back to his community as a philanthropist.”

Stephens has been a longtime Republican donor. Even though he gave money to conservative groups that opposed Trump in 2016, he then supported the Republican in the 2020 and 2024 races.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer congratulated Trump on his win last month, saying that he looks forward to working with Trump in the years ahead and that the U.K. and U.S. “stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!