House Subcommittee Releases New COVID-19 Report, Concluding Govt Officials Misled Public

Dr. Anthony Fauci, former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, arrives to testify before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:05 PM – Monday, December 2, 2024

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee on the Coronavirus Pandemic released its findings on Monday, revealing that the virus was likely leaked by the U.S. taxpayer-funded biolab in Wuhan, China.

Advertisement

The 520-page report report goes over a range of issues related to the pandemic, including the origins of the virus, the history of gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Operation Warp Speed, the negative impacts of COVID-19 public health guidance, and the international effort to suppress the likely origins of the virus.

The subcommittee was created in order to “produce a full after-action report to provide a road map of how we, in Congress, the Executive, and the private sector may better prepare for and respond to future pandemics,” stated Subcommittee Chair Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio).

“The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted a distrust in leadership. Trust is earned,” Wenstrup continued. “Accountability, transparency, honesty, and integrity will regain this trust. A future pandemic requires a whole of America response managed by those without personal benefit or bias. We can always do better, and for the sake of future generations of Americans, we must. It can be done.”

The report extensively discussed the lab-leak theory, arguing that COVID-19 “likely emerged because of a laboratory or research related accident,” supported by comments from respected figures, like Robert Redfield, the former director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and former National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe.

“Based on my initial analysis of the data, I came to believe – and still believe today – that it indicated COVID-19 infections more likely were the result of an accidental lab leak than the result of a natural spillover event,” Redfield stated in the report.

“The Chinese government, agencies within the U.S. Government, and some members of the international scientific community sought to cover-up facts concerning the origins of the pandemic,” the report stated.

“Just a few short years ago, arguing that COVID came from a Chinese lab and that lockdowns & authoritarian measures didn’t work would get you censored and kicked from social media,” stated Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah). “This report will stand as a warning for future generations of what NOT to do.”

The report also found that Dr. Anthony Fauci intentionally pushed the academic paper “The Proximal Origin of Sars-CoV-2,” which argued that the virus likely occurred from natural spillover.

Additionally, the report critiqued President Biden’s vaccine mandates, noting that the government failed “to efficiently, fairly, and transparently adjudicate claims for the COVID-19 vaccine injured,” while finding that the lockdowns resulted in “more harm than good,” especially for children, the elderly, and those prone to alcohol or drug addiction.

The committee’s investigation included testimonies from 69 different witnesses over the course of 25 hearings.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!