Trump Pauses All Military Aid To Ukraine

COMBO) This combination of pictures created on February 25, 2025 shows US President Donald Trump (L) on February 22, 2025, and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on February 12, 2025. (Photo by ALEX WROBLEWSKITETIANA DZHAFAROVA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

5:07 PM – Monday, March 3, 2025

The Trump administration has announced that it will be pausing all military aid to Ukraine, including weapons in transit on aircraft, ships, and those waiting in Poland.

The pause will be in effect until the U.S. can determine that Ukraine’s leaders demonstrate a good-faith commitment to peace — which has not been evident in the slightest as of late.

“This is not permanent termination of aid, it’s a pause,” Fox News quoted a Trump administration official as saying.

This news comes just days after President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy for a meeting in the Oval Office.

Zelensky expressed that he was not interested in making a peace deal with Russia, despite claiming that Ukraine needs “just and lasting peace.”

