Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon Confirmed To Lead Education Department 

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:34 PM – Monday, March 3, 2025

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) CEO Linda McMahon has been confirmed by the Senate to lead the education department.

On Monday, the Senate confirmed McMahon in a 51-45 vote to serve as President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Education.

McMahon, who co-founded WWE with her husband, Vince McMahon, served as the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) administrator during Trump’s first term, but left early to return to the private sector in 2019.

In November, Trump said that he wanted McMahon to “put herself out of a job,” by potentially abolishing the department altogether.

“It’s a big con job,” the president said of the Education Department. “They ranked the top countries in the world. We’re ranked No. 40, but we’re ranked No. 1 in one department: cost per pupil. So, we spend more per pupil than any other country in the world, but we’re ranked No. 40.”

McMahon said that she “wholeheartedly” agreed with Trump’s plan to abolish the department in a letter written to Democrat members of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP).

“President Trump believes that the bureaucracy in Washington should be abolished so that we can return education to the states, where it belongs. I wholeheartedly support and agree with this mission,” McMahon wrote.

During her confirmation hearing, McMahon said that “many Americans today are experiencing a system in decline,” but that “the opportunity before us these next four years is momentous.”

“If I am confirmed, the department will not stand idly by while Jewish students are attacked and discriminated against,” McMahon said. “It will stop forcing schools to let boys and men into female sports and spaces. And it will protect the rights of parents to direct the moral education of their children.”

