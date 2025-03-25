Trump Nominates New CDC Director After Withdrawing Initial Choice

(L) US President Donald Trump meets with US Ambassadors in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 25, 2025. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) Dr. Susan Monarez (Photo via: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

OAN Staff James Meyers

12:58 PM – Tuesday, March 25, 2025

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he has selected Susan Monarez, the current acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to be the agency’s permanent head.

Advertisement

“I am proud to announce that Dr. Susan Monarez is my Nominee to serve as the next Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” Trump wrote on social media. “Dr. Monarez brings decades of experience championing Innovation, Transparency, and strong Public Health Systems.”

The decision by the 47th president comes after the first nominee, Dr. Dave Weldon, was withdrawn by Trump for the position — just hours before his Senate confirmation hearing that was scheduled earlier in March.

The administration never gave a specific reason for pulling Weldon’s nomination, but according to Fox News, it would have been a “futile effort” — as he would have not been confirmed by the Senate.

“It became clear that the votes weren’t there in the Senate for him to get confirmed,” the source explained. “This would have been a futile effort.”

In a statement, Dr. Weldon blamed the pharmaceutical industry for his nomination falling apart, arguing that he is viewed “very negatively by the [big pharma] industry” despite prescribing pharmaceuticals “on a daily basis, to help my patients.”

In a Truth Social post published on Monday, Trump further explained why he believes Monarez is the right woman for the job.

“As an incredible mother and dedicated public servant, Dr. Monarez understands the importance of protecting our children, our communities, and our future,” Trump said. “Americans have lost confidence in the CDC due to political bias and disastrous mismanagement.” “She has a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin, and PostDoctoral training in Microbiology and Immunology at Stanford University School of Medicine,” the president continued. “Dr. Monarez understands the importance of protecting our children, our communities, and our future.” “Dr. Monarez will work closely with our GREAT Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert Kennedy Jr,” the president continued. “Together, they will prioritize Accountability, High Standards, and Disease Prevention to finally address the Chronic Disease Epidemic and, MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN!”

Monarez’s CDC biography shows that she previously worked at the White House in the Office of Science and Technology Policy and on the National Security Council.

“[She led] efforts to enhance the nation’s biomedical innovation capabilities, including combating antimicrobial resistance, expanding the use of wearables to promote patient health, ensuring personal health data privacy, and improving pandemic preparedness,” the biography states. “She has also held leadership positions at the Department of Homeland Security and has led numerous international cooperative initiatives to promote bilateral and multilateral health innovation research and development.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!