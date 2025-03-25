Rep. Maxine Waters Suggests Deporting First Lady In Anti-DOGE Tirade: ‘He Ought To First Look At Melania’

(L) U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) speaks during a hearing with the House Financial Services Subcommittee. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) / (R) President Donald Trump on stage with his wife First Lady Melania Trump at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC.(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

1:56 PM – Tuesday, March 25, 2025

During an anti-DOGE protest in Los Angeles over the weekend, Democrat California Representative Maxine Waters suggested that President Donald Trump should look into and possibly deport his wife — the first lady Melania Trump.

Advertisement

“When he [Trump] talks about birthright, and he’s going to undo the fact that the Constitution allows those who are born here, even if the parents are undocumented, they have a right to stay in America. If he wants to start looking so closely to find those who were born here and their parents were undocumented, maybe he ought to first look at Melania,” Waters said from the stage of a rally in Los Angeles — according to various videos posted to social media. “We don’t know whether or not her parents were documented. And maybe we better just take a look,” she added.

Melania Trump was born in Slovenia, and she obtained legal U.S. citizenship in 2006. She is the second first lady to be born outside of the United States, after Louisa Catherine Johnson Adams, the wife of President John Quincy Adams — who was born in London, England, in 1775.

Melania is also the first United States first lady to be granted naturalization.

After obtaining her own citizenship, the first lady sponsored her parents, who were also from present-day Slovenia, for green cards and later, citizenship — according to a 2018 New York Times article. Melania’s parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, obtained U.S. citizenship in 2018.

While her father, Viktor Knavs, has been seen with the Trump family at public occasions in recent months, including sitting next to first son Barron Trump during the inauguration, Amalija Knavs passed away in 2024.

Waters had been alluding to an executive order that President Donald Trump signed on his first day of office, which outlaws birthright citizenship.

“The Trump EO seeks to narrow the scope of birthright citizenship to ban individuals who were born to illegal immigrant parents, or those who were here legally but on temporary non-immigrant visas,” Fox News reported.

Trump brought the case to the U.S. Supreme Court last week, and the executive order is currently pending.

Waters’ remarks were said as she participated in Saturday’s protest in Los Angeles, where left-wing protesters came to express disapproval of the Trump administration and the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) attempts to reduce waste, overspending, and fraud in the federal government.

As part of the event, protesters and rioters marched to the VA hospital on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“We are here because we are not going to let Trump, we’re not going to let Elon Musk, his co-president, or anybody else take the United States Constitution down,” Waters added in her address to the crowd.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!