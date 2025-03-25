Rosie O’Donnell Questions 2024 Election Results, Accuses Musk Of Election Interference

Rosie O’Donnell attends ‘Center Theatre Group presents the opening night performance of ‘A Transparent Musical’ at Mark Taper Forum on May 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:12 PM – Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Former comedian and talk show host Rosie O’Donnell, a longtime Trump critic, recently cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2024 election — urging an investigation into Elon Musk while accusing the SpaceX founder of facilitating President Donald Trump’s presidential victory.

Even though Musk is now the owner of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, which he bought after being previously owned by Jack Dorsey, among others, she bizarrely claimed that Musk “owns and runs” the whole internet.

O’Donnell, who recently moved to Ireland following Trump’s victory, questioned “why the first time in American history a president has won every swing state and is also best friends and his largest donor was a man who owns and runs the internet,” during a Friday interview.

“I would hope that would be investigated and that we would see whether or not it was an anomaly or something else that happened on election night in America when Kamala Harris was filling up stadiums with people who supported her and Donald Trump was not able to do that,” she continued.

“So it’s curious to me, and as an American and a believer in democracy, I would hope that we would be able to look at all of the reasons why this happened in our country,” O’Donnell added.

O’Donnell went on to condemn President Trump for signing an executive order to dismantle the Department of Education.

“He disbanded the Department of Education, and I have a child who has autism and that child will be denied services and many, many autistic children because the funding for these programs for special needs children comes from the federal government as well as the states,” she stated.

“And it’s going to be disastrous for children on the spectrum. And that was terrifying. But the biggest reason that it was different than the first time he was in office is because of the Supreme Court giving him ultimate power, the powers of a king or a monarch. And that’s not what the United States is all about. And it’s a terrifying prospect. And in fact, what has happened since he’s taken office has been terrifying, I think for the world and definitely for the United States of America.”

O’Donnell also revealed that she wrote an apology to Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin following his interaction with President Trump at the White House earlier this month, where a reporter asked Martin about her arrival in Ireland.

“Why in the world would you let Rosie O’Donnell move to Ireland? I think she is going to lower your happiness,” Trump responded at the time. “Do you know you have Rosie O’Donnell? Do you know who she is? You’re better off not knowing.”

“I felt very troubled that they put the taoiseach (Irish prime minister) in that position and didn’t treat him with the respect that a leader of that kind deserves when he’s visiting the White House. I wrote the taoiseach with a little note apology to his email and got a note back that they had received it and thanked me. But I just wanted him to know the history and what happened and why [Trump] seems to be out to get me in ways that are startling to most,” O’Donnell stated.

The feud between Trump and O’Donnell began in 2006 after O’Donnell, the former host of “The View,” criticized Trump.

“The president of the United States has it out for me and has for 20 years,” she stated. “He sort of uses me as a punchline whenever he feels the need.”

