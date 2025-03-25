Jasmine Crockett Mocks Greg Abbott, Calls Him ‘Governor Hot Wheels’ 

B| U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett speaks onstage during Human Rights Campaign’s 2025 Los Angeles Dinner at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Human Rights Campaign) F| Texas Governor Greg Abbott arrives in Downing Street prior to a meeting on March 13, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:44 AM – Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Democrat Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett has mocked Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who is permanently paralyzed from the waist down, calling him “Governor Hot Wheels.”

On Saturday, Crockett (D-Texas.) delivered remarks at the Human Rights Campaign’s (HRC) 2025 Los Angeles dinner — where she mocked Abbott (R-Texas.) in her speech.

“Listen, if you’ve ever paid any attention to me, y’all know that I always have remarks, and then something else happens,” Crockett began. “And so we’re gonna do just a couple of remarks and then something else gonna happen and y’all just pray for me cause who knows what I’m gonna end up sayin’?”

“I can tell you that Morgan (Morgan Cox, an HRC board of director) has always been one of those people who will ask ‘What is it that you need?’ You know, a lot of people see you out front, fightin’, but nobody’s really asking you, ‘What do you need to maintain that fight?’” she said a couple of minutes later. “So thank you so much, Morgan, because we in these hot-a** Texas streets, honey. Y’all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there, C’mon now.”

“And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot-a** mess, honey,” she continued.

In 1984, when Abbott was 26-years-old, as he went out for a jog, a large oak tree along his path cracked and fell on his back — leaving him permanently paralyzed from the waist down.

“Doctors discovered several crushed vertebrae splintering into his spinal cord, broken ribs, and damage to vital organs,” Abbott’s website noted.

Crockett’s statement sparked outrage on social media, with many users blasting the congresswoman.

Reacting to Crockett’s remarks, one user said: “That is a really low blow. Abbott is a great man who has sadly been confined to a wheelchair since he was paralyzed in 1984. Show some respect, Crockett.”

“What a disgusting disgrace!” another user wrote.

Last week, Crockett also spoke about Elon Musk, saying, “All I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down. I have learned, as I serve on the DOGE Oversight committee, that there is only one language that the people that are in charge understand right now, and that language is money.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi went on to warn that, “This is domestic terrorism and now you have this congresswoman, Crockett, who is calling for attacks on Elon Musk on her birthday. Let’s take him out on my birthday,’ she says. Yet she turns and says, ‘Oh, I’m not calling for violence.’ Well, she is an elected public official, and so she needs to tread very carefully, because nothing will happen to Elon Musk and we’re going to fight to protect all of the Tesla owners throughout this country. And it’s basic safety once again, domestic terrorism is going to come to a stop in our country.”

