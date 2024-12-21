Trump Nominates Mark Burnett, Creator Of ‘The Apprentice,’ As Special Envoy To U.K. 

Creator/Executive Producer Mark Burnett and businessman Donald Trump attend the Museum of Television and Radio presents “The Apprentice” at the Museum of Television and Radio on September 20, 2004 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:13 PM – Saturday, December 21, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump has announced that he has appointed Mark Burnett, the creator of “The Apprentice,” to serve as special envoy to the United Kingdom.

On Saturday, Trump posted on Truth Social announcing Burnett’s upcoming position.

“It is my great honor to appoint Mark Burnett as the Special Envoy to the United Kingdom,” the President-elect said. “With a distinguished career in television production and business, Mark brings a unique blend of diplomatic acumen and international recognition to this important role.”

Burnett is set to work enhancing diplomatic relations which will focus on areas of mutual interest including trade, investment, and cultural exchanges.

In addition to creating Trump’s former show “The Apprentice,” Burnett also created “Shark Tank” and led the production of other programs such as “Survivor” and “The Martha Stewart Show.”

