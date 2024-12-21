Baseball Hall Of Famer Rickey Henderson Passes Away At 65

Former Oakland Athletics player Rickey Henderson sits in the dugout before the Oakland Athletics game against the Texas Rangers at the Oakland Coliseum on September 26, 2024 in Oakland, California. Today will be the final Athletics game played at the Coliseum. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:14 PM – Saturday, December 21, 2024

Baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson has passed away at 65-year-old.

On Friday, Rickey passed away in Oakland, California after suffering from pneumonia.

According to Major League Baseball (MLB) records, he was a 10-time All-Star and 1990 American League MVP. He also racked up 1,406 stolen bases in his career.

Henderson was also MLB’s leader in runs scored with 2,295.

During his 25-year career, Henderson played with nine teams, including the A’s in which he spent 14 seasons with.

Henderson also spent seven seasons in New York between the Bronx and Queens. He spent five years with the New York Yankees from 1985 to 1989 and two years with the New York Mets from 1999-2000.

He also played with the Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Angels, Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers.

