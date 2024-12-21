Trump Announces Chad Mizelle As Chief Of Staff At DOJ

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:14 AM – Saturday, December 21, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump has announced that Chad Mizelle will serve as Chief of Staff at the Department of Justice (DOJ).

On Saturday, Trump posted on Truth Social announcing Mizelle’s upcoming position.

The President-elect stated that Mizelle is set to work alongside Attorney General nominee, Pam Bondi.

Mizelle worked for the Gibson Dunn law firm before serving in several positions in the first Trump administration.

The American lawyer was General Counsel and Chief of Staff at the Department of Homeland Security during Trump’s first term in office. While in that position, he helped to secure the border.

In 2021, Mizelle was appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) to serve on the 13th circuit court judicial nominating commission.

