2 Killed, 3 Injured In Union Pacific Train Derailment After Collision With Tractor-Trailer

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:26 AM – Saturday, December 21, 2024

Two people have died and three others were injured after a freight train collided with a tractor trailer and derailed in Pecos, Texas.

Authorities stated on Thursday that a train had derailed after a collision at a railway crossing and two Union Pacific employees had been killed and three other people were injured.

“This devastating accident serves as a somber reminder of the inherent risks railroad workers face daily, and it highlights the critical need for urgent safety improvements across the industry,” the union said.

Officials said that even though some hazardous materials were inside the train, none were released during the incident and the leaked diesel fuel had been contained.

The National Transportation Safety Board released a statement on Thursday night saying they have sent a team to investigate the derailment and have not determined the cause of the collision.

“Rail workers do vital work, often at great personal risk. As we mourn this loss, we also renew our commitment to fighting for stronger safety measures that will serve to better protect all those who work on and live near the rails,” they said.

Emergency Services Chief for Reeves County Ronald Lee has stated that those injured had been inside the Chamber of Commerce building, which was hit during the incident.

He also stated that damage to the building was “significant enough” and advised against entering the building until it was first inspected.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said in a statement that his team is staying updated on the derailment and is looking into how such incidents can be prevented.

“My state team and I are tracking the ongoing developments surrounding the train derailment in Pecos, Texas. We are coordinating with the NTSB and local law enforcement to investigate how this deadly incident occurred and how we can prevent accidents like this in the future,” Cruz wrote on X.

