Lara Trump Withdraws From Consideration To Fill Rubio’s Senate Seat

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:29 PM – Sunday, December 22, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, has announced that she is withdrawing from consideration to replace Marco Rubio’s Florida Senate seat. This comes after Rubio was chosen to serve as the secretary of state in Trump’s incoming administration.

“After an incredible amount of thought, contemplation, and encouragement from so many, I have decided to remove my name from consideration for the United States Senate,” Lara Trump announced in an X post.

Lara was elected as Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair in March. She is responsible for playing a key role in Trump’s election day victory, as well as taking a majority of the Senate and maintaining a narrow majority in the House.

“I could not have been more honored to serve as RNC co-chair during the most high-stakes election of our lifetime and I’m truly humbled by the unbelievable support shown to me by the people of our country, and here in the great state of Florida. I have read so many of your kind messages and I cannot thank you enough,” she continued.

Lara recently stepped down as the RNC co-chair, prompting the speculation as to whether or not she was planning on replacing Rubio’s seat. She previously stated she was open to the idea of serving out Rubio’s term, and was backed for the position by Maye Musk, mother to prominent Trump ally, Elon Musk.

Additionally, Lara added that she does have “a big announcement” that she plans on sharing in January without providing detail.

“I remain incredibly passionate about public service and look forward to serving our country again sometime in the future. In the meantime, I wish Governor DeSantis the best of luck with this appointment,” she added.

Rubio is expected to be swiftly confirmed by the Senate, and DeSantis is set to appoint the next Florida Senator by the beginning of January.

