Trump Names Pam Bondi As His New Attorney General Nominee

4:00 PM – Thursday, November 21, 2024

47th President-elect Donald Trump has named former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as his newest nomination to be the next attorney general in his administration.

Trump took to Truth Social in order to share the news.

“I am proud to announce former Attorney General of the Great State of Florida, Pam Bondi, as our next Attorney General of the United States,” he began. “Pam was a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, where she was very tough on Violent Criminals, and made the streets safe for Florida Families,” he wrote. “Then, as Florida’s first female Attorney General, she worked to stop the trafficking of deadly drugs, and reduce the tragedy of Fentanyl Overdose Deaths, which have destroyed many families across our Country. “She did such an incredible job, that I asked her to serve on our Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission during my first Term — We saved many lives!” “For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans – Not anymore,” he continued. “Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again. I have known Pam for many years — She is smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter, who will do a terrific job as Attorney General!”

Currently, she serves as the chair of a legal arm of the America First Policy Institute.

This announcement comes hours after his first pick, Representative Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), announced that he was removing himself from consideration due to his confirmation “unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition.”

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

