Casey Concedes To McCormick In Race For Pennsylvania Senate Seat

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

3:53 PM – Thursday, November 21, 2024

Democrat incumbent Bob Casey has conceded to Republican Dave McCormick in the race for Pennsylvania’s Senate seat.

On Thursday, Casey took to X (Twitter) to release a video acknowledging that he will not win back his seat.

The Democrat has held his Pennsylvania Senate seat since 2007.

Prior to being elected as a Pennsylvania senator in 2006, he served as the Pennsylvania treasurer from 2005-2007, and as the state auditor general from 1997-2005.

Casey’s campaign policies centered around women’s “reproductive rights, strengthening workers’ rights, fighting the opioid crisis, increasing financial security for families, workers, and seniors, helping expand small businesses” and more.

According to his website, Casey also believes in giving a voice to those who “are threatened by Congressional Republicans’ recent attempts to give tax cuts to the ultra-rich and to undermine Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.” However, his claims regarding this particular subject have been disputed by some political pundits and GOP politicians.

Experts previously highlighted that Republican Dave McCormick’s campaign was shaping up to be the strongest challenge to Casey in his three bids for reelection.

McCormick served in the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division during the Persian Gulf War. He earned a Bachelor’s degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point, and a PhD from Princeton University.

He was also the CEO of Bridgewater Associates, one of the world’s largest hedge funds, from 2022 to 2022.

His campaign focused on the economy, tackling inflation, making America less dependent on China, and growing the state’s energy sector, along with combating the influx of illegal immigrants and overflow of fentanyl being transported into the U.S.

In their contest, Casey attacked McCormick’s former business ties with China, calling him an out-of-state millionaire only fighting to put more money in his back pocket. He also argued that McCormick is “out of touch with Pennsylvanians.”

The Associated Press first called the race for McCormick on November 7th.

However, on November 13th, due to the tightness in the race, Pennsylvania election officials announced that the total votes for each candidate was within the permitted percentage that allows a recount.

After the first counts of ballots were tallied, Casey called his opponent to concede, knowing that there was no path for victory.

“I just called Dave McCormick to congratulate him on his election to represent Pennsylvania in the United States Senate. As the first count of ballots is completed, Pennsylvanians can move forward with the knowledge that their voices were heard, whether their vote was the first to be counted or the last,” he said. “This race was one of the closest in our Commonwealth’s history, decided by less than a quarter of a point.”

