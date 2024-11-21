Matt Gaetz: ‘Withdrawing My Name’ From Attorney General Nomination

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 16: U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is seen on the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is seen on the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores
9:41 PM – Thursday, November 21, 2024

Representative Matt Gaetz has announced that he will be withdrawing his name from the attorney general nomination.

On Thursday, Gaetz (R-Fla.) took to X to share the news.

He stated that he is dropping his name from consideration because his confirmation was “unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition.”

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

