Matt Gaetz: ‘Withdrawing My Name’ From Attorney General Nomination

OAN Staff Sophia Flores
9:41 PM – Thursday, November 21, 2024
Representative Matt Gaetz has announced that he will be withdrawing his name from the attorney general nomination.
On Thursday, Gaetz (R-Fla.) took to X to share the news.
He stated that he is dropping his name from consideration because his confirmation was “unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition.”
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
