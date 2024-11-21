Matt Gaetz: ‘Withdrawing My Name’ From Attorney General Nomination

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is seen on the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

9:41 PM – Thursday, November 21, 2024

Representative Matt Gaetz has announced that he will be withdrawing his name from the attorney general nomination.

On Thursday, Gaetz (R-Fla.) took to X to share the news.

He stated that he is dropping his name from consideration because his confirmation was “unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition.”

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

