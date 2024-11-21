Trump Responds To Gaetz Withdrawing Name From Consideration: ‘He Has A Wonderful Future’

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), C, prepares to sign a Trump-Vance sign at a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump on October 12, 2024 in Coachella, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

10:20 AM – Thursday, November 21, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump responded to the news of Matt Gaetz’s withdrawal from becoming the next Attorney General.

The 45th and 47th president took to Truth Social, saying, “I greatly appreciate the recent efforts of Matt Gaetz in seeking approval to be Attorney General. He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the Administration, for which he has much respect. Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do!”

On Thursday, Gaetz announced that he was withdrawing his name from the Attorney General nomination.

Trump nominated Gaetz on Wednesday, November 13th.

The Florida representative, who has been a loyal Trump ally, stated that he is dropping his name from consideration because his confirmation was “unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

