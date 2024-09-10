Trump Jokes About Sending Harris A ‘MAGA Hat’ Following Her Policy Shifts

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a MAGA hat as he arrives for a Make America Great Again campaign rally at Altoona-Blair County Airport in Martinsburg, Pennsylvania, October 26, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:38 PM – Tuesday, September 10, 2024

During Tuesday’s debate, former President Donald Trump joked that he was going to send Vice President Kamala Harris a “MAGA hat” due to her shift on certain policy stances.

Trump made the comment referring to how Harris has shifted her views to align more closely with his own since her previous presidential run back in 2019.

“Everything that she believed three years ago and four years ago is out the window. She’s going to my philosophy now. In fact, I was going to send her a MAGA hat,” Trump said, which Harris responded to with a laugh.

He continued by calling Harris a “Marxist” and nicknamed her “Comrade Kamala.”

However, in a sit down with CNN, Harris has said that her “values have not changed.”

She continued stating that her overall goals like addressing climate change and securing the southern border have remained the same throughout her career.

