Spokesperson: Harris Campaign Calls For Second Debate In October 

Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, debates Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. president Donald Trump, for the first time during the presidential election campaign at The National Constitution Center on September 10, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:00 PM – Tuesday, September 10, 2024

A spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign has stated that there should be a second debate.

Following the ABC News debate between Harris and 45th President Donald Trump, Harris adviser Brian Fallon took to X to suggest a second debate in October.

“That was fun. let’s do it again,” Fallon said.

According to the Washington Post, the campaign plans to announce their desire for another debate before the elections in November.

In the past, Trump has stated that he would want to have multiple debates against Harris.

