Taylor Swift Endorses Harris Following Presidential Debate

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

8:31 PM – Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Taylor Swift has announced that she will be voting for Vice President Kamala Harris following the presidential debate.

Following the presidential debate between Harris and former President Donald Trump on Tuesday night, Swift released a statement on social media endorsing the Vice President.

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country,” Swift said.

She continued mentioning artificial intelligence pictures that were shared by Trump stating he was spreading misinformation.

“Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth,” she said.

Swift went on to say she will be casting a vote for Harris and praised her running mate Tim Walz (D-Minn.) for standing up for topics like “LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body.”

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades,” Swift continued.

She ended her post encouraging her fans to do their own research and giving them the choice to come up with their own conclusion of who they want to vote for.

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story,” she concluded. Swift ended her post by signing it off “childless cat lady.”

