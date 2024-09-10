Trump: ‘I’m Talking Now… Does That Sound Familiar’

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speak during a presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 10, 2024. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

7:55 PM – Tuesday, September 10, 2024

During the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, Trump put the current vice president in her place.

Trump was answering a question given to him by the moderators when Harris, whose microphone was muted, attempted to disrupt the 45th president.

“I’m talking now, if you don’t mind,” Trump said mid-sentence. “Please. Does that sound familiar?”

Trump’s response came as a shock to the vice president.

The comment was a reference to her debate in 2020 against then Vice President Mike Pence. Harris claimed that she was being interrupted by Pence and stated “Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking.”

