Trump Tells Harris To ‘Fly Back, Wake Up Biden’ And Solve The Border Crisis

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a presidential debate with US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 10, 2024. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

7:25 PM – Tuesday, September 10, 2024

45th President Donald Trump tells Vice President Kamala Harris to “wake up” Joe Biden to sign a bill to close the borders.

During the presidential debate on Tuesday, the candidates were asked about the ongoing immigration crisis. Trump questioned Harris and asked why the Biden administration is allowing millions of people to come over the Southern border illegally. He then suggested that both candidates “leave the debate stage, fly back to Washington D.C. and solve the border crisis.”

“I would say we would both leave this debate right now. I’d like to see her go down to Washington, D.C. during this debate, because we’re wasting a lot of time,” Trump said.

“They don’t need bills. They have the right to do [it],” he added. “Get [President Biden] out of bed at 4 pm… I’ll wake him up.”

Biden is reportedly not in Washington D.C. but is instead in New York at the moment.

