ABC Moderators Fact Check Trump, Don’t Fact Check Harris: ‘3 On 1’

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

9:45 PM – Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Many people online have expressed disappointment with the ABC News moderators for only fact-checking former President Donald Trump, creating the impression of a “3 on 1” debate.

Following the end of the debate, Trump himself took to Truth Social to say that it was “three on one.”

During Tuesday’s debate, moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis repeatedly fact checked the 45th president. However, they did not seem to do the same for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Davis called Trump out when he said that some states are allowing post-birth executions. Additionally, her colleague Muir called Trump out when he stated that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio were eating residents’ pets.

However, multiple times throughout the debate, Harris incorrectly made false comments about the former president.

When the topic of in vitro fertilization (IVF) was brought up, Harris falsely stated that Trump, an outspoken supporter on the subject, was against it. Despite her blatant lie, the moderators did not fact check the Democrat.

Many social media users came to Trump’s defense to make sure that the public was aware of the bias of the moderators.

Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., also took to X to highlight the bias shown during the debate.

