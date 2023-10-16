Trump: I Am ‘Willing to Go to Jail’ To Save U.S.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks to guests during a campaign event at the Dallas County Fairgrounds on October 16, 2023 in Adel, Iowa. Trump is also scheduled to speak at a rally in nearby Clive later in the afternoon. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

2:55 PM – Monday, October 16, 2023

Former President Donald Trump told a packed crowd of supporters in Iowa that he was “willing to go to jail” to save the United States.

“What they don’t understand is that I am willing to go to jail if that’s what it takes for our country to win and become a democracy again,” said Trump to a cheering crowd.

Trump’s comments come after U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan levied a gag order on him in a hearing in Washington, D.C., on Monday morning. The gag order prevents the 45th president from attacking Special Counsel Jack Smith, his staff, Chutkan’s staff, and any possible witnesses.

“This is weaponry being done,” Trump said of the gag order. “Because Joe Biden is losing the election and losing very, very badly to all of us in the polls.

The bold declaration from Trump came at the end of his second speech in Iowa on Monday after unveiling a high profile endorsement from Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird.

“I am proud to announce my endorsement of President Trump because Iowans know he is the only candidate who can defeat Joe Biden and bring prosperity back to America,” Bird said in a statement.

Trump spent the majority of his second speech in Clive, Iowa, hurling attacks at President Joe Biden for his handling of events on the world stage, specifically focusing on the war between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas.

“Under Biden, it’s danger, death, and destruction all over the world,” said Trump.

Trump promised that he would reinstate the Trump travel ban if he were to take back the White House.

“I will immediately reinstate and expand the wildly successful Trump travel ban on entry from terror-plagued countries, territories and places,” Trump said.

Trump also promised to not bring in anyone “from Gaza or Syria or Somalia or Yemen, or Libya, or anywhere else that threatens our security.”

According to RealClearPolitics polling average, Trump is leading the Republican primary field by 33%.

