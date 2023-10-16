Pres. Trump Wins Crucial Endorsement From Iowa AG Bird

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump poses with Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird after receiving her endorsement during a campaign event at the Dallas County Fairgrounds on October 16, 2023 in Adel, Iowa. Trump is also scheduled to speak at a rally in nearby Clive later in the afternoon. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

1:32 PM – Monday, October 16, 2023

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird announced her endorsement of former President Donald Trump Monday in the Hawkeye State.

“I am proud to announce my endorsement of President Trump because Iowans know he is the only candidate who can defeat Joe Biden and bring prosperity back to America,” Bird said in a statement. “We have seen what Joe Biden’s America looks like— rampant crime, lawlessness, and broken communities. During President Trump’s first term, he stood up for law enforcement, kept our families safe and secured our Southern border. He will do that again when he returns to the White House.” “As I travel the 99 counties and meet with hardworking Iowans, it is clear President Trump is the true grassroots candidate who will represent all of us instead of special interests and political insiders,” continued Bird.

Bird is the first Republican to be attorney general since 1979. Bird becomes the second statewide officeholder to issue a public endorsement this Iowa caucus cycle. Iowa Treasurer Roby Smith had previously backed entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

RealClearPolitics polling average shows Trump leading the Republican primary field in Iowa by 33%.

The endorsement also came after US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan issued a gag order on the 45th president regarding his federal election challenge case.

