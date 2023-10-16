Honduran Man In Tennessee Charged For Murder Twice In One Week

Kevin Joel Castro-Garcia, 31. (Photo via Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

2:25 PM – Monday, October 16, 2023

Detectives in Tennessee have accused the same man of murder for the second time this week. He has also been deported two separate times from the U.S.

This time, according to Metro Police, 31-year-old Kevin Castro-Garcia was accused of killing a 26-year-old Nashville man whose mother had reported him missing earlier this month.

Brandon Rivas-Noriega, one of the victims, reportedly drove a 2015 Ford Focus that was owned by his mother. The vehicle was last seen on October 3rd.

Rivas-Noriega had sent text messages to his family the week prior saying that he was having issues and needed money. His parents reported him missing on October 5th after phone communications stopped.

Detectives were informed that Rivas-Noriega frequently visited a home on Fanning Drive in Antioch during the search for the missing man.

They found Rivas-Noriega’s driver’s license, the Ford Focus owner’s handbook, and papers for a property on Rural Hill Road in Antioch when investigators scavenged the residence on Monday. Authorities also discovered the Ford Focus was parked behind a broken-down trailer.

In the car’s trunk, decomposing human remains were stashed away underneath supplies and blankets. According to police, an autopsy determined that the remains were those of Rivas-Noriega.

Additionally, numerous tattoos on the victim’s body had been “removed,” according to Metro Police. They did not specify by what method the tattoos were removed. He had also been shot many times before he died.

Castro-Garcia is currently being accused of abuse of a corpse and criminal homicide. Tuesday also saw the addition of a criminal homicide charge against Castro-Garcia for the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Elmer Nahum Miranda-Martinez.

His severely charred body was reportedly discovered on September 27th in the trunk of a burning automobile that had been abandoned in a forested location off of Franklin Limestone Road.

Metro police say that the assailant, Castro-Garcia, is a Honduran national who has previously been deported on two separate occasions from the U.S. in 2010 and again in 2018. According to online jail records, Castro-Garcia is still incarcerated with a $1.01 million bond.

