Pentagon: 2K U.S. Troops To Be Deployed For Israel-Hamas War

Palestinians walk amid the rubble of destroyed and damaged building in the heavily bombarded city center of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip following overnight Israeli shelling, on October 10, 2023. Israel pounded Hamas targets in Gaza on October 10 and said the bodies of 1,500 Islamist militants were found in southern towns recaptured by the army in gruelling battles near the Palestinian enclave. (Photo by SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

2:13 PM – Monday, October 16, 2023

The Pentagon has reportedly selected 2,000 U.S. troops to be prepared for deployment to help Israel in the nation’s ongoing war with Hamas.

Officials stated the selected troops will not serve in a combat role, but would instead be assigned to “medical support or advisory duties.”

2,000 personnel are stationed in other regions of the Middle East and Europe as well. However, it has not yet been determined what needs to happen in order for the group to be deployed, the Journal reported.

The announcement comes after the Pentagon revealed a second aircraft carrier, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, will be placed in the eastern Mediterranean.

Meanwhile, Israel continues to send airstrikes into Gaza after Hamas launched a surprise terrorist attack on the Jewish State, killing over 1,200 Israelis.

President Joe Biden was set to deliver a speech in Colorado regarding “Bidenomics” on Monday, however, he met with officials to discuss the efforts on the war in Israel instead.

“This morning, President Biden and Vice President Harris were briefed by their national security team on the latest updates in the wake of Hamas’s abhorrent attack in Israel and the resulting conflict in Gaza,” said a White House official.

Sources told the news outlet Axios that while Iran does not want the conflict to escalate, it is prepared to intervene either directly or indirectly, with a possible military group in Syria or Lebanon.

Since the war began, Israel has called up around 360,000 reservists as it prepares for a ground invasion into Gaza.

