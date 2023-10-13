Hezbollah ‘Fully Prepared’ To Join Hamas In War With Israel

The deputy chief of Lebanon’s powerful Shiite militant group Hezbollah, Sheikh Naim Qassem speaks during the funeral of Mustafa Badreddine, a top Hezbollah commander who was killed in an attack in Syria, at the martyrs’ cemetery in the Ghobeiry neighbourhood of southern Beirut on May 13, 2016. (Photo credit should read STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

8:40 AM – Friday, October 13, 2023

As the war in Israel rages on, terrorist group Hezbollah claimed it is “fully prepared” to join Hamas in its war against Israel.

Advertisement

On Friday, Deputy Chief Naim Qassem emphasized Lebanon would join in the fight “when the time comes for action.”

The speech came during a rally in a Beirut suburb, where hundreds of people gathered in unison with Hamas, waving flags representing Palestine and Hezbollah while screaming “Death to Israel.”

Qassem told supporters that Hezbollah was rejecting other nations’ calls to not get involved in the war.

“The behind-the-scenes calls with us by great powers, Arab countries, envoys of the United Nations, directly and indirectly, telling us not to interfere will have no effect,” Qassem said.

“The behind-the-scenes calls with us by great powers, Arab countries, envoys of the United Nations, directly and indirectly, telling us not to interfere will have no effect,” Qassem said.

“The question being asked, which everyone is waiting for, is what Hezbollah will do and what will its contribution be?

“We will contribute to the confrontation within our plan — when the time comes for any action, we will carry it out.”

The comments by the terrorist group leader come as Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared that Hamas is part of an “axis of evil” with Iran and Hezbollah.”

Gallant made the statement alongside Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin after Israel ordered over one million people to evacuate from Gaza as they prepare to unleash a ground offensive on Hamas.

The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) issued a statement to Gazans saying, “the evacuation is for your own safety.”

“In the following days, the IDF will continue to operate significantly in Gaza City and make extensive efforts to avoid harming civilians,” the IDF said.

Meanwhile, Israel has cut off food, water, fuel and electricity to Gaza, and Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz said that there would be no exceptions to the siege without freedom for hostages taken by Hamas.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisement