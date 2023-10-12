Jordan’s Ministry Of Interior: No Protests Allowed In Jordan Valley Or Border Areas

Jordanians wave the Palestinian flag as they gather to express their support for Gaza in Amman on October 10, 2023. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

6:12 PM – Thursday, October 12, 2023

The Jordan Valley close to the borders is not a place for protests or any kind of demonstration, the Interior Ministry declared on Thursday.

According to the ministry, the security forces will take all necessary precautions to stop gatherings in the Jordan Valley.

“Calling for gatherings & demonstrations in the Jordan Valley and the borders is not permissible & security services will take all measures to prevent this in order to ensure the safety of citizens.”

The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army is in charge of ensuring security along the borders with Palestine, according to a statement from the ministry, which was cited by the Jordan news agency Petra.

These regions are now off-limits to demonstrators.

All political leaders were urged by the government to follow the directives in its statement.

The ministry also expressed how they were dedicated to ensuring that all of the Kingdom’s citizens express themselves freely, but without endangering public property, upsetting the peace, or endangering border security.

The government emphasized how much they valued citizens’ strong feelings of duty for the nation’s security and their adherence to the rules governing public demonstrations in support of the Palestinian people.

