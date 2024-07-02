Trump ‘Hush Money’ Sentencing Delayed Until September

(Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

1:50 PM – Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Former President Donald Trump’s sentencing has been delayed until September 18th as he works to set aside the recent guilty verdict after the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity decision on Monday.

Judge Juan Merchan has delayed the 45th presidents sentencing in the New York v. Trump case to September, after requests from Trump to do so and no opposition from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D-N.Y.).

This comes after Trump was found guilty in a criminal trial last month on all counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, which followed a six-week trial stemming from Bragg’s investigation.

Trump on Monday moved to overturn his criminal conviction in the Manhattan case after the Supreme Court ruled that a former president has substantial immunity for official acts committed while in office.

Additionally on Tuesday morning, Bragg said Trump’s request to toss the verdict was without merit, but did not oppose the request to delay the sentencing.

Merchan set the official sentencing date for September 18th at 10:00 a.m.

“The July 11, 2024, sentencing date is therefore vacated. The Court’s decision will be rendered off-calendar on September 6, 2024, and the matter is adjourned to September 18, 2024, at 10:00 AM for the imposition of sentence, if such is still necessary, or other proceedings,” Merchan wrote in a letter to Trump attorneys and New York prosecutors.

However, the former president has not argued that he is immune from the charges of falsifying business records, but he asserts the jury’s verdict must still be tossed due to the trial evidence being precluded under the Supreme Court’s new ruling.

Additionally, Trump’s attorneys have until July 10th to file their motion to set aside the verdict, and prosecutors with the district attorney’s office must respond by July 24th.

Merchan will rule on whether to set aside the verdict on September 6th and Trump’s September 18th sentencing will take place “if such is still necessary,” Merchan said.

Meanwhile, Trump is facing a range of potential sentences, including prison time, probation, and a hefty fine. Bragg, who brought the case against Trump, has not yet indicated what kind of sentence he will seek.

