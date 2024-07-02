U.S. To Announce New $2.3B Lethal Aid Package To Ukraine

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin attends a meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on July 2, 2024. (Photo by DREW ANGERER/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuesday, July 2, 2024

The United States is gearing up for another lethal aid package to Ukraine.

According to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday, the U.S. is expected to announce an additional $3.2 billion in munitions.

It is unclear how much of the package will be delegated under the presidential drawdown authority which pulls weapons, ammunition and equipment from U.S. military stockpiles to fulfill Ukraine’s alleged “short-term” needs.

Austin also discussed the Biden administration’s plans to continue to work toward Ukraine joining The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

“Now, as we look ahead to the NATO summit next week, Rustem, we’ll take steps to build a bridge to NATO membership for Ukraine,” Austin said. “Just weeks ago, President Zelenskyy and President Biden signed a crucial 10-year bilateral security agreement. That reflects our strong and enduring support for Ukraine. So, I look forward to discussing more ways to meet Ukraine’s immediate security needs and to build a future force to ward off more Russian aggression.”

Since 2022, the U.S. has provided Ukraine with more than $50 billion worth of military aid.

