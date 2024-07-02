Elon Musk Calls Out VP Harris For ‘Lying’ About Trump’s Abortion Stance On X

(Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:25 PM – Tuesday, July 2, 2024

X owner Elon Musk called out Vice President Kamala Harris for “lying” about former President Trump’s position on a national abortion ban in an online post.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Harris posted on her X (Twitter) account, saying that Trump “would ban abortion nationwide” and that she and President Biden will do “everything” in their “power to stop him and restore women’s reproductive freedom.”

However, her post was flagged by X with a community note, which is essentially the same as a “fact-check,” stating: “President Trump has repeatedly said he will not sign a national abortion ban.”

Musk then reposted Harris’ post, saying: “When will politicians, or at least the intern who runs their account, learn that lying on this platform doesn’t work anymore?”

Despite calls for a nationwide ban on abortion from certain Republicans, Trump has stated that he will not implement one and will instead leave state-level regulation of the procedure in place.

“I put three great Supreme Court justices on the court, and they happened to vote in favor of killing Roe v. Wade and moving it back to the states,” Trump said at the first debate with Biden on Thursday. “Now the states are working it out.”

He continued, adding that he believes abortion should be allowed in cases of rape, incest, and to save the life of the mother.

“What happened is that we brought it back to the states, and the country is now coming together on this issue. It’s been a great thing,” he added.

Biden responded by saying that if he was elected back into office, he would restore Roe v. Wade.

“The idea that states are able to do this is a little like saying, ‘We’re going to turn civil rights back to the states; let each state have a different rule,’” Biden said.

The vice president has spearheaded Biden-Harris campaign tactics to consistently accuse Trump of being responsible for overturning Roe v. Wade in June 2022, even though that decision was made by the U.S. Supreme Court. During his tenure in the White House, Trump nominated three conservative justices to the Supreme Court, which resulted in a 6-3 decision to overturn the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

“Elon Musk, who is in discussions for a role in a Trump d̶i̶c̶t̶a̶t̶o̶r̶s̶h̶i̶p̶ White House, is using the platform he overpaid for to lie to Twitter followers (yeah, we ain’t calling it X),” the campaign claimed in a press release.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!