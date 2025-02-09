Trump Golfs With Tiger Woods Sunday Morning Ahead Of Super Bowl Appearance

U.S. President Donald Trump gives professional golfer and business partner Tiger Woods the Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House May 06, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:21 AM – Sunday, February 9, 2025

President Donald Trump was seen golfing with Tiger Woods on Sunday morning, ahead of his trip to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX.

Advertisement

Trump and Woods were photographed at his International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, prior to his flight to New Orleans after announcing that he would attend the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Trump and Woods have a cordial history, after Trump previously awarded Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019.

The two enjoying a game of golf follows after Woods’s announcement earlier in the week that his mother passed away.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning,” Woods announced in an X post.

“My mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie,” Woods added. “Thank you for all your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom.”

Trump responded to the news, offering his condolences to Woods and his family.

“I was just informed that Tiger Woods’ wonderful Mother, Kultida, passed away – She has gone onto greener fairways!” Trump wrote in a social media post. “Kultida Woods was an amazing influence on Tiger, and gave him much of his strength and brilliance. Melania and I send our love and prayers to Tiger and his incredible family!”

Additionally, President Trump also recently announced that he would be doing an interview prior to the Super Bowl, by Bret Baier of Fox News, at 3p.m. Eastern Time. Trump’s appearance at the Super Bowl makes him the first sitting president to attend the big game.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!