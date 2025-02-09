Colorado: Deputy Fatally Shoots ‘Active Shooter’ After He Opened Fire Inside Family Fun Center 

(Photo via; Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:47 AM – Sunday, February 9, 2025

A Colorado sheriff’s deputy has killed an “active shooter” after a man opened fire inside a family fun center.

On Saturday, authorities responded to an active shooter report at Main Event Highlands Ranch — a venue that has bowling, laser tag, mini golf and other family-friendly activities — at around 11:50 p.m. and found a man in the parking lot with a gun.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, officers told the gunman to drop his weapon, which the suspect then responded to the command by turning the firearm towards the officers, prompting one of them to shoot him.

KKTV reported that the gunman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies stated that before they arrived at the scene, a shooting had unfolded between two women inside the center. The female gun woman has been taken into custody.

“One female had been shot in the chest and also had a wound on her foot. That female was shot by another female, who is currently in custody,” Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said during a Sunday morning news conference.

One woman, whose condition is not clear, has been taken to the hospital. Another female was also hospitalized for a non-life-threatening medical issue.

The two suspects, the man fatally shot and the woman in custody, have not been publicly identified.

