Calif. U.S. Marine Identified As One Of The People Killed In Philippines Plane Crash 

(Photo via; U.S. Marine Corps)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:53 PM – Sunday, February 9, 2025

A United States Marine from California has been identified as one of four people who were killed during a plane crash in the Philippines.

Advertisement

On Sunday, military officials announced that Sgt. Jacob M. Durham was one of the people who died on Thursday following the crash of an aircraft that was conducting a routine mission “providing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance support at the request of Philippine allies.”

Military officials added that three defense contractors were also killed during the crash.

Safety officer of Maguindanao del Sur, Ameer Jehad Tim Ambolodto, said that four bodies were retrieved from the crash.

Durham was trained as an electronic intelligence/electromagnetic warfare analyst and assigned to the 1st Radio Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, according to officials. He joined the Marine Corps in January 2021 and was promoted to his current rank on February 1st.

Durham had received various awards including, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, a Meritorious Mast and a Naval Aircrew Insignia.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!