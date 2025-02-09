Trump Predicts Kansas City Chiefs Will Win Super Bowl 2025, Shouts Out Patrick Mahomes’ Wife 

US President Donald Trump visits the field before the start of Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 9, 2025. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:21 PM – Sunday, February 9, 2025

President Donald Trump has predicted that the Kansas City Chiefs will win the Super Bowl LIX.

During a pregame interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier on Sunday, Trump said he is predicting the Chiefs will win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I hate to do it,” Trump. “I just say that I watched this great quarterback who has, by the way, a phenomenal wife, okay. She’s a Trump fan, she’s a MAGA fan. So I happen to love her okay.”

“I guess you have to say that when a quarterback wins as much as he’s won, I have to go with Kansas City — I have to go with Kansas City. At the same time, Philadelphia is just fantastic,” he said.

President Trump’s attendance at the Super Bowl marks the first time a sitting U.S. president has attended the event.

“I’m very surprised to hear that, I would have assumed many presidents came,” Trump explained to Baier. “But, I think just the spirit of the country … I thought it would be a good thing for the country to have the president.”

“It’s an iconic day. It’s going to be a big game. Two great teams. And, let’s see what happens, I’m a big fan of both teams,” Trump said. “Philadelphia has one of the greatest running backs Saquon [Barkley]. You know Saquon has an uncle who was a great fighter.”

Joining the president will be his children Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump and her son, as well as Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum — along with Senators Dave McCormick (R-Pa.), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Tim Scott (R-SC), Katie Britt (R-Ala.) Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) and Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.).

