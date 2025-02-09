Trump Says He’s Spoken With Putin About Ending Ukraine War: ‘Everyday People Are Dying’

MINT HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 25: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump pauses before speaking during a campaign rally at the Mosack Group warehouse on September 25, 2024 in Mint Hill, North Carolina. Trump continues to campaign in battleground swing states ahead of the November 5 presidential election. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:29 AM – Sunday, February 9, 2025

President Donald Trump revealed on Friday that he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin about ending the war in Ukraine.

“All those dead people. Young, young beautiful people. They’re like your kids, two million of them – and for no reason,” Trump stated, continuing on to state that both sides “want to meet. Everyday people are dying. Young handsome soldiers are being killed. Young men, like my sons. On both sides. All over the battlefield.”

Trump previously estimated last month that around 1 million Russian soldiers have died in the battle, along with 700,000 Ukrainian troops, a figure far larger than Ukrainian officials have reported.

During an interview on Air Force One, Trump stated that he believes Putin “does care” about the carnage of the war, stating that “he wants to see people stop dying.”

“I always had a good relationship with Putin,” Trump continued, adding that he “better not say” how many times that two leaders have spoken.

Trump also revealed that he has a proposal to end the war in Ukraine, although he declined to delve into the specifics, instead stating that he hopes the war ends “fast.”

“Everyday people are dying. This war is so bad in Ukraine. I want to end this damn thing.”

President Trump also took shots at former President Joe Biden, calling him an “embarrassment to our nation. A complete embarrassment,” for perpetuating the carnage in Ukraine.

Additionally, Trump’s national security advisor, Michael Waltz, added that leaders across the world including Chinese President Xi Jinping, leaders across the middle east, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are all “ready to help President Trump end [this] war.”

“The president is prepared to put all of those issues on the table this week, including the future of U.S. aid to Ukraine. We need to recoup those costs, and that is going to be a partnership with the Ukrainians in terms of their rare earth [materials], their natural resources, their oil and gas, and also buying ours,” Waltz continued.

Trump’s national security advisor added that European nations “have to own this conflict going forward. President Trump is going to end it, and then in terms of security guarantees that is squarely going to be with the Europeans.”

February marks the third year the war in Ukraine rages on as President Trump calls for negotiation talks between the two countries, after the Biden administration gave Ukraine over $65 billion in aid since the war began in 2022.

