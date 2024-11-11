Trump Expected To Announce Stephen Miller As Deputy Chief Of Policy In Upcoming Admin

President Donald Trump’s senior advisor for policy Stephen Miller (R) and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders share a laugh while speaking during the Daily Briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on August 2, 2017. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:40 AM – Monday, November 11, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to pick Stephen Miller as deputy chief of policy in his new administration.

On Monday, Vice President-elect JD Vance posted on X, congratulating Miller.

“This is another fantastic pick by the president,” Vance wrote.

During Trump’s first presidential term, Miller was one of his advisers and helped craft many of the president-elect’s hard-line speeches and plans on combating illegal immigration. He specifically served as a senior advisor for policy and the White House director of speechwriting to Trump.

After Trump left office, Miller served as the president of America First Legal, an organization of former GOP advisers fashioned as a sort of conservative version of the American Civil Liberties Union.

The organization challenges the Biden-Harris administration, “legacy” media companies, propagandizing college universities, and other groups over issues such as freedom of speech, religion, and national security.

Miller was present frequently during Trump’s campaign, traveling aboard his plane and often speaking ahead of Trump during the pre-shows at his rallies.

