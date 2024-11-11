Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan Defends Plan To Deport Millions Of Migrants: ‘I Don’t Care What People Think’

Former Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Thomas Homan speaks during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

9:18 AM – Monday, November 11, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump’s new border czar Tom Homan has defeated plans to boot millions of migrants from the U.S., starting Monday “I don’t care what people think of me.” Advertisement

Homan said that the administration will make it a priority to “secure the border and do this deportation operation.”

“I’m pissed off with what [the Biden] administration did to the most secure border in my lifetime, so I’m going to go back and do what I can to fix it,” he added. He added: “I don’t care if you’re Republican or Democrat or independent for border security is national security. We should all be on the same side on that.”

Homan, who is known as a former police officer and Border Patrol agent, doubled down on Trump’s massive deportation plan, saying he would be prioritizing “public safety threats and national security threats” and worksite inspections.

“I’ve been clear. President Trump’s been clear. Public safety threats and national security threats will be the priority because they have to be, they pose the most danger in this country,” he said.

Additionally, Homan said that he was prepared to do whatever it takes to fix the Biden administration’s crisis.

“I’ve been on this network for years complaining about what this administration did to this border. I’ve been yelling and screaming about it and what they need to do to fix it. So when the president asked me, Would you come back and fix it? Of course. I’d be a hypocrite if I didn’t,” he told the outlet.

“I’m honored the president asked me to come back and help solve this national security crisis, so I’m looking forward to it.”

“I think the calling is clear,” Homan continued, “I’ve got to go back and help because every morning… I’m pissed off with what this [Biden] administration did to the most secure border in my lifetime, so I’m going to go back and do what I can to fix it.”

Trump also announced Sunday night that Homan would be joining his administration when he gets back into the White House in January.

“I am pleased to announce that the Former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation’s Borders (‘The Border Czar’), including, but not limited to, the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all Maritime, and Aviation Security,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “I’ve known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders. Likewise, Tom Homan will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts









Advertisements below

Share this post!