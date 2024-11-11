Fmr Harris Aide Urges Biden To Resign For Democrat Successor After Election Loss

Jamal Simmons attends Paramount’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner after party at the Residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shedrick Pelt/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

11:18 AM – Monday, November 11, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris’ former communications director called for a wild plan to make her the first female president-ever, by making Joe Biden resign.

Jamal Simmons, who worked on Harris’ team from 2022 until 2023, urged Biden to step aside so that Harris could make history, even despite her massive defeat to President-elect Donald Trump.

“Joe Biden has been amazing but he should fulfill one last promise — to be transitional. Biden should resign and make Kamala Harris the first woman president,” Simmons posted on X. “It’d turn [the] tables on Trump, keep Kamala from presiding over Jan. 6 make it easier for next woman to run.”

The now CNN commentator made a similar call on air Sunday, causing laughter from his conservative colleague Scott Jennings.

“It would dominate the news at a point where Democrats have to learn drama and transparency and doing things that the public wanna see is the time,” Simmons said on the air. “This is the moment for us to change the entire perspective of how Democrats operate.”

Meanwhile, Biden has already broken records, making Harris the first female vice president in U.S. history.

Biden is known for being ousted as the Democrat nominee on July 21st, which helped pave the way for Harris to become the second woman to lead the party’s presidential ticket.

As the vice president, Harris is tasked with presiding over the congressional proceedings on January 6, 2025, to certify the results of the 2024 election.

Simmons emphasized that by stepping away, Biden would then ensure that Harris doesn’t have to go through that.

She was hoping to oversee the certification of her own victory but lost in a landslide to president-elect Trump.

Simmons’ remarks come in the midst of Democratic soul-searching about how the party lost to Republicans and Trump last week, despite branding him as a threat to U.S. democracy.

“Dems have better policies but we must realize the old rules no longer apply. We are not playing table tennis. We are in a mixed martial arts fight and Americans respond to drama and excitement. We should use that to make our arguments for a better path forward,” he wrote in another X post.

