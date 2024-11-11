Mattel: Company Deeply Regrets ‘Wicked’ Doll Packaging Misprint That Directed Children To Porn Site

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo attend the “Journey Through Oz” Tour to celebrate the Australian premiere of “Wicked” at State Theatre on November 03, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Saverio Marfia/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:58 AM – Monday, November 11, 2024

Following complaints of an inappropriate, “accidental” misspelling on their new doll packaging directed young consumers to a pornographic website, toy manufacturer Mattel has apologized for the misprint on its packaging, which was inspired by the 2024 “Wicked” movie.

Mattel recently released the new singing dolls ahead of the long-awaited film. However, social media posts showed that the packaging displayed a pornography website on it, rather than the movie’s true web address.

The company maintained that they had intended to direct consumers to their website, which used a similarly worded URL to promote the new film.

Fans who bought the doll posted about the discovery on social media platforms.

“I purchased the Singing Elphaba doll and upon inspection, the website printed on the back side [of the] Mattel box, right above the barcode is listed as… an unaffiliated adult [not safe for work] 18+ website,” one person posted on Reddit.

“Anyone else seeing this!?”

In another post, a woman said: “Went to Target and Walmart today and yeah, the Wicked dolls have the [porn] website listed.”

The company released an apology for the “unfortunate error” and advised parents that the misprinted website “is not appropriate for children”.

“We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this,” Mattel announced. “Consumers who already have the product are advised to discard the product packaging or obscure the link and may contact Mattel customer service for further information.”

Additionally, online users have pointed out that the URL listed takes users to a webpage that displays pornographic movies by Stormy Daniels, the former porn star who alleged wrongdoing in Donald Trump’s so-called “hush money” case. Her LinkedIn states that she is a “director/writer/producer at Wicked Pictures.”

“Welcome to Wicked Pictures! Watch over 25 years of award-winning porn movies and parody porn films in 4k HD and check out videos directed by Stormy Daniels!” the website’s description reads.

