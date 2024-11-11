Biden And Harris Seen Together In First Appearance Since Election Day

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive for a wreath-laying ceremony at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery to mark Veterans Day on November 11, 2024 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:15 PM – Monday, November 11, 2024

On Monday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris appeared together for the first time since Election Day at a Veterans Day ceremony.

Advertisement

The two were seen at the Arlington National Cemetery, where Biden could be seen laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

“The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is Arlington National Cemetery’s most iconic memorial. Since 1921, it has provided a final resting place for one of America’s unidentified World War I service members, and Unknowns from later wars were added in 1958 and 1984. The Tomb has also served as a place of mourning and a site for reflection on military service,” according to the official Arlington National Cemetery website.

“This is the last time I will stand here at Arlington as commander-in-chief,” Biden stated.

“To lead you, to serve you, to care for you, to defend you, just as you defended us, generation after generation after generation,” Biden continued. “You are the greatest fighting force. This is not hyperbole.”

Biden, seen wiping his tears at the event, stood behind his decision to pull-out from Afghanistan.

“Four presidents faced a decision after we had gotten Bin Laden – whether to end our longest war in history,” Biden stated “I was determined not to leave it to a fifth.”

Meanwhile, Harris appeared stoic while at the event, which was just six days after her crushing defeat to President-elect Donald Trump. The election saw Trump capture 312 electoral votes, as well as claim the popular vote, which has not been done by a Republican presidential candidate since 2004.

Political pundits have discussed the perceived rift between Biden and Harris following Biden’s controversial exit from the 2024 presidential race, where he was ousted by Democrat Party elites in favor of Harris taking over.

President Biden was also mostly sidelined in the last week of the presidential race after calling Trump supporters “garbage,” which potentially hurt Harris’ campaign.

Biden did, however, deliver a speech following Trump’s victory, claiming that choosing Harris as his 2020 running mate was “the very best decision I made,” adding that “her story represents the best of America’s story.”

“Under extraordinary circumstances, she stepped up and led a historic campaign that embodied what’s possible when guided by a strong moral compass and a clear vision for a nation that is more free, more just, and full of more opportunities for all Americans,” Biden continued. Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!