Spirit Airline Flight Diverted After Being ‘Hit By Gunfire’ While Trying To Land In Haiti 

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:39 PM – Monday, November 11, 2024

A Spirit Airline plane has been diverted after being reportedly hit by gunfire as it was trying to land in Haiti, leaving at least one flight attendant wounded.

On Monday, after experiencing startling gunfire that hit before a scheduled landing, a plane en route from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince was diverted to an airport in the Dominican Republic.

A flight attendant was even grazed by a bullet when the gunfire erupted during the flight. All other commercial flights at the Haiti airport were grounded soon after.

This comes just two weeks after the airline temporarily suspended flights to Haiti’s capital following ongoing gang violence by members who opened fire and struck a United Nations (UN) helicopter flying nearby.

“The safety of our guests and team members is a priority,” the Florida-based airline said at the time.

