Nick Bosa Performs Famous Trump Dance After Sack: President-Elect Says ‘BOSA IS A GREAT PLAYER’

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball against Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:08 PM – Monday, November 11, 2024

47th President-elect Donald Trump gave a shout out to San Francisco 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa after he showed off by performing Trump’s signature rally dance following a sack against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Advertisement

Bosa, 27, finished the 23-20 49ers victory with one sack and three tackles, which saw Bosa perform Trump’s notable dance seen all throughout the 2024 campaign trail.

Bosa’s teammates then began performing the Trump dance in celebration of their all-star teammate’s impressive sack as well.

“NICK BOSA IS A GREAT PLAYER!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post after Bosa’s sack dance went viral.

Bosa’s Trump-themed sack dance follows after he was hit with an $11,255 fine from the NFL for crashing a post game interview while donning a “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) hat.

Bosa previously said that his choice to publicly support Trump was “well worth it,” despite receiving a possible fine, adding “I don’t think my position on speaking about it is gonna change, so clearly the nation spoke,” Bosa stated, regarding President-elect Trump’s victory.

Bosa and Trump previously met at a UFC event, and they were photographed along with Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow.

Bosa has long been a Trump supporter, however, he previously explained that it’s “definitely a little easier nowadays” to support Trump than it was in previous election cycles due to the cultural climate, especially as he plays football for San Francisco, a city with an extremely liberal and leftist resident demographic.

Bosa currently has accumulated 32 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 interception on the season.

Bosa’s 5-4 49ers are slated to take on the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday, while Trump focuses on finalizing his cabinet appointments.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!