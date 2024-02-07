Trump Defends Bud Light, But Says Ad With Dylan Mulvaney Was ‘Mistake Of Epic Proportions’

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

2:40 PM – Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Former President Donald Trump has called on Americans to give the beer company a “second chance” after Bud Light’s fallout after collaborating with transgender TikTok star and actor Dylan Mulvaney to promote the brand.

In a post on Trump’s social media platform Truth Social, the former president called the Bud Light advertisement featuring Mulvaney a “mistake of epic proportions.”

Trump also threatened to release a list of “woke companies” to the public, in order to inform Americans.

Recently, Anheuser-Busch has tried to go the opposite direction by collaborating with stand-up comedian Shane Gillis, who has a primarily conservative fan base and who was fired from Saturday Night Live (SNL). Gillis was let go from the show after SNL producers discovered that he had said a racial slur while imitating someone on a podcast.

“And for that a very big price was paid, but Anheuser-Busch is not a Woke company, but I can give you plenty that are,” Trump wrote. “Am building a list, and might just release it for the world to see.”

“Why not, the Radical Left does it viciously to well run, conservative companies — and people,” he continued. “Very nasty, but it’s the way they play the game!”

Trump also added, “Anheuser-Busch is not a woke company.” He went on to praise the beer giant’s efforts to support farmers and create jobs, including employment for U.S. veterans. “Anheuser-Busch is a Great American Brand that perhaps deserves a Second Chance?”

After the social media marketing partnership ad, Bud Light was met with serious pushback last year, and many Americans pledged to boycott the beer giant indefinitely. The pushback even resulted in a number of major stores being forced to give Bud Light away at half price.

Additionally, sales of the beer were down 29.9% on a year-to-year comparison for the week ending on January 20th. Bud Light is also no longer the most popular beer in the United States since the Mulvaney controversy.

The move by Trump comes just a few days before the Super Bowl, when Bud Light will debut a new commercial to beer drinkers across the country. Shares of Anheuser Busch increased by 2% in premarket trading on Wednesday.

