E.U. Member Demands Travel Ban On Tucker Carlson Over Interview With Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin

OAN’s Jacob Miller

3:10 PM – Wednesday, February 7, 2023

The European Union is looking to slap Tucker Carlson with travel restrictions over his interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Wednesday, former Bulgarian prime minister and current E.U. parliament member Guy Verhofstadt called for the bloc to impose a travel ban and launch an investigation into Carlson.

He called Carlson a mouthpiece for President Trump and accused him of aiding and abetting Putin whom he described as a war criminal.

However, Carlson stressed that he is not trying to espouse pro-Putin propaganda. The journalist added that he wants Americans to see all sides of the conflict.



The Kremlin said that the interview with Putin has already been filmed, however, Carlson has not yet uploaded it.

Free speech advocates are lambasting critics of Carlson’s interview, pointing out that Americans might get information that’s not U.S. government approved.

